Up and coming Kirkcaldy athlete takes tips from Andy Murray

He has aspirations of competing at the very highest level but Kirkcaldy middle distance runner Adam Scott faced pressure of an altogether different kind when he played alongside one of Scotland’s finest athletes.

On Tuesday, two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray welcomed rival Roger Federer to the Glasgow for his charity event Andy Murray Live at the SSE Hydro.

But prior to the main event, which saw the Scot take on Federer in an exhibition singles match before teaming up with brother Jamie to play Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami at doubles, there was the chance for young and aspiring athletes to take tips from the very best.

That is exactly what former Balwearie High School student Scott did, joining in a skills clinic run by the Murray’s mother Judy and including the multiple Grand Slam-winning brothers.

And while tennis is not his main sport, Fife AC runner Scott admitted he had picked up a few skills he hoped he could transfer to the track.

“It’s not something you do every day is it? Getting the opportunity to speak with Andy Murray and play tennis with him,” said SportsAid-supported athlete Scott.

“I’ve not played tennis much before.

“I found it quite interesting, you wouldn’t have thought there were that many drills but once you break it down, it does take more practice than you think it does.

“I do 1500m. Like in tennis, coolness under pressure is important and not letting things get to you with your decision-making when things get tough.

“You don’t want to break down and make the wrong decision which will impact your performance.

“Andy Murray Live is a great opportunity. You can see him up close and personal instead of just on the tv.”

Scott, a first year law student at Dundee University, is currently heading into a solid block of winter training ahead of next season.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a strong 2017 including representing his country at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas where he finished ninth in the 1500m and fifth in the 3000m.

And he is already setting his sights on another big milestone next year.

“I’m looking to qualify for the World Junior Championships in Finland next July,” he explained. “Just at the moment it’s about building a base, getting the winter training in and keeping on the graft really.

“The highlight for me last season was the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

“It was a bit of a disappointment as I was injured beforehand so that was a bit frustrating.

“But overall it was a big learning curve and it set me up well for next year and beyond.”

