Walker Cup looks to be Connor’s amateur farewell

There was certainly no shame in Great Britain and Ireland’s 19-7 Walker Cup defeat at the hands of the USA.

While the margin of scoreline may suggest the trophy was handed back to the States with a whimper, Connor Syme and his team mates put up a heck of a fight before the experience of the US players, playing in conditions they were better used to, told.

The event looks to have been the Drumoig 22-year-old’s swan song as an amateur, with an attempt to win a place on the European Tour at its qualifying series booked for later this year.

The two day Walker Cup saw Syme grab the headlines on the Saturday, sinking a tricky 15 foot downhill putt to secure a foursomes win along with partner Paul McBride against the US team of Will Zalatoris and Doc Redman.

“The US team had a lot of experience and you have to hand it to them, they played really well,” said Syme.

“But if you look at the scoring from the two days there were a lot of matches with very little in it.

“It was a really tough course which was set up like a Major but I thought we started really well.”

To their credit, broadcasters Sky Sports gave the amateur competition the professional tough, with its coverage of the event as good as any given to a PGA or European tour competition.

It allowed viewers a chance to get a feel for the atmosphere in Los Angeles as the young players fought it out.

Almost every drive, chip and putt seemed to have immense pressure on it as, such was the high quality from both sides, mistakes were punished.

But it was a pressure Syme said he thrived on.

“I really enjoyed the pressure and felt I hit some good shots under it,” he said.

“To play in that environment was unbelievable.

“Getting the win on the Saturday was great and is something that will stay with me going forward.”

And next up for the Drumoig amateur is a date with the European Tour.

He’ll join the tour’s qualifying series at its second stage in November.