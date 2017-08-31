We have the quality to bring back Walker Cup

Connor Syme is convinced that he and his Walker Cup team mates will be returning from the States with the famous trophy.

The 22-year-old from Drumoig is part of the 10 man Great Britain and Ireland side which this week flew out for the 46th Walker Cup match.

GB&I will be aiming to defend the trophy at Los Angeles Country Club after securing a 16½-9½ victory in the 2015 match at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Syme is normally going toe to toe with the nine others on the team week in, week out - but is delighted he’ll have them by his side on September 9 and 10.

He said: “We have an excellent team.

“There are other guys as well who didn’t make it who, if they had, wouldn’t have taken anything away from how good the team is.

“But the 10 who have been picked are all deserving of their place.

“We’ve all played really well across the year.”

Syme, who’ll team up with with five Englishmen, including this year’s St Andrews Links Trophy winner Matthew Jordan, two Welshman and one Irishman, prepared for the competition by competing at the recent US Amateur Championship, also in Los Angeles, where he was knocked out at the quarter final stage.

The Walker Cup side’s captain, Craig Watson, stood down from his role due to family illness on Wednesday.