Weakened side push all the way

Buoyed up by the previous weekend’s victory against Murrayfield DAFS, Largo Cricket Club’s second eleven again travelled to Edinburgh, this time to face Carlton’s fourth eleven.

Unavailability again reduced the Largo team to only eight players but optimism was high.

Batting first Carlton started at breakneck speed scoring 35 off the first 7 overs.

However the experienced Largo bowling attack gradually reduced the run rate and wickets began to fall.

Mowat (3 for 15) along with King (3 for 26) made inroads into the Carlton batting order and with Dakin (2 for 16), Blakey, Jim Gillin and John Robertson, brought the home team’s innings to a close on 134.

A good catch by club president Coates and a stumping by Filsell also aided the Largo cause.

Opener Robertson was dismissed cheaply before Dakin and King added 30 for the second wicket.

King was then joined by seasoned campaigner Mowat and with both batting with consummate ease a Largo victory seemed almost assured.

However King departed after a well made 31 and Mowat aided by sensible batting from Gillin took the score to 117 before Mowat was caught behind the wicket on 48.

Gillin lost his wicket shortly afterwards and Coates and Filsell in a last minute scramble almost took Largo to victory, their final total of 129 finishing tantalisingly close.