Wendy powers her way to South Africa

Glenrothes weightlifter Wendy MacFarlane has been selected to represent Scotland this September in South Africa at the Powerlifting Commonwealth Championships.

Wendy, a former pupil of Glenrothes High, has only been involved in the sport of powerlifting for just over a year but has enjoyed record-breaking success in that time.

She competed at the Scottish Classic Championships last month and placed first in her weight class.

She increased her own Scottish squat record to 170kg, took the Scottish bench record at 85kg, increased her total weight lifted to 435kg, and equalled the deadlift record of 180kg.

Weny trains at the Raw Anatomy Gym in Glenrothes, said: “I have a good few months training ahead.

“I’ve got the Woman’s British Championships at the end of July in Dovor where I hope to place top 3 at this championships to be in with a chance to compete at the world’s next year as part of team GB.

“Raw Anatomy transformation centre has continued to sponsor and support me from my very first competition.

“I’m so thankful to them for this opportunity to compete at international level.”

Wendy works as an accounts assistant at Pinkertons Bar in Glenrothes and attends Raw Anatomy Gym daily. She will be part of a team of 26 lifters representing Scotland in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Powerlifting Commonwealth Championships take place between September 11 and 18.