Whiteford in contention again

Wellsgreen’s Peter Whiteford has continued his recent resurgence in form at the Swiss Challenge in Switzerland.

After his second round, Whiteford was sitting perched inside the top ten at the Challenge Tour event.

Over the course of his 36 holes the Fifer has only bogeyed three holes and recorded nine birdries to head into the weekend -6.

At the time of publishing, the lead was set at -10.

His scoring leaves him in contention to win the tournament and builds on another decent showing last weekend when Whiteford recorded his performance in some time at the D+D Real Czech Challenge in the Czech Republic.

His score of -11 saw him tie for eleventh place and earned him 3240 points in the Road to Oman points ranking.

Follow @scottinglisefm on Twitter for scoring updates across the weekend.