Young Americans tested on trip to Home of Golf

An elite group of 12 touring USA college golfers came up against some tough competition when they stopped off in the Kingdom.

Based across the States, the group arrived for a stay at the Home of Golf with Rick Mathieu and a coach named ‘Derby’.

As well as playing at some of the area’s finest courses, including Scotscraig GC, The Jubilee, The Castle, the college golfers also had a match arranged against EdenFields GC at it Elmwood base.

The seven men and five women were all aged between 19 and 22 and most of them had not met each other before coming along on the tour of Fife.

All of them represented their respective college golf teams and several were union team players.

With handicaps ranging from +4 to 14 the match against EdenFields was eagerly awaited by both teams.

EdenFields club captain Chris Hobster said: “We saw some wonderful, easy golf swings and superb ball striking from all the USA players with the ball soaring high and travelling way down the fairway towards the first green.

“It really was a joy to watch.

“Not to be out played, our own players hit some great drives as well.”

Played in a stableford format, players competed off their full handicaps with one score to count on each hole and the team total added up at the end.

With just eight points difference, the USA came out as winners with 251.

In each of the matches there was some great scoring with an amazing ‘almost’ hole in one on the par 3 - 4th hole when Mason (USA) struck the ball beautifully off the tee only for it to bounce straight down into the cup and jump out to sit right on the edge of the hole.

Chris added: “It was a real pleasure to host such a nice group of young golfers, who, like EdenFields GC, embraced mixed field golf.

“The day has been a huge success for both teams with courtesy, friendship and talent all evident on the day. We look forward to meeting Rick’s next group of players in 2019.”