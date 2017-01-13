Young cricketers picked for sports programme

Four young members of Falkland Cricket Club have been chosen to participate in Cricket Scotland’s new Community Achievement Award programme.

The national programme has been launched by Cricket Scotland in partnership with ScotRail and Glasgow Kelvin College to encourage more young people into volunteering at their cricket clubs and make a difference in their local community.

Falkland Cricket Club’s Lyle Robertson (14) , Grant Langlands (15), Greg Chambers (18) and Calum Watson (19) form part of a group of 16 young people selected from cricket clubs around Scotland who will participate in Glasgow Kelvin Colleges Community Achievement Award.

The Community Achievement Award is a Scottish Community Qualification Framework accredited course which is designed to support, recognise and accredit learning and achievement in a community setting.

The award is based around a three stage process and will be completed with appropriate support from trained mentors.

1 -Planning – choosing an activity and setting milestones.

2 -Implementing – carrying out activity as outlined in the planning stage.

3 - Evaluating – reviewing success, identifying learning and looking at the benefits to the self and others.

Falkland Cricket Club president and youth convenor Robbie Nellies said the whole club was proud of the four youngsters.

Mr Nellies added: “This is great news for the club and also an exciting development opportunity for the boys.

“It’s particularly rewarding that these youngsters who have all come through our youth system have put their names forward and shown a real desire to put something back into their club and the community.”

Falkland, who recently lost star Scotland international Safyaan Sharif to Glenrothes Cricket Club, has signed ex Sri Lankan pro Harsha Cooray.

The CSL Eastern Premiership starts on Saturday, April 29.

Falkland will travel to Arbroath United in their first game.

Sharif and his Glenrothes team mates then travel to meet Falkland a week later on May 6.