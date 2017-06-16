Young Fifers are on form at Scottish schools meeting

Fife AC juniors produced outstanding performances at the Scottish School Track and Field Championships in Grangemouth.

After winning her heat by a comfortable margin, Anna Hedley (Madras College) claimed the silver medal in the group D girls 1500m in a significant personal best of 4.45.93 behind Emma Johnston of George Watsons.

Anna Dalglish (High School of Dundee) claimed the bronze medal in the group D girls 800m in a personal best of 2.19.95.

Last year’s Scottish Schools 2000m steeplechase Champion Tristan Rees (St Leonards) opted for the shorter distance of 1500m. In his first outing over the distance since 2013, Tristan ran a significant personal best of 4.11.83 to place 5th in the group A men’s race.

There were strong performances in the steeplechase races across the age groups, with a number of personal bests and medal winning runs.

In her final appearance at the Scottish Schools Championships, Louise McCullagh (St Columbas RC High School) finished on a high winning gold in the group A girls 15000m steeplechase in 5.41.58.

In the group B boys 1500m steeplechase final, Robert Sparks (Madras College) narrowly missed a medal in fourth in 4.41.05, Iain McWhinnie (Balwearie High School) was seventh in 5.01 and Gavin McWhinnie (Balwearie High School) was ninth in 5.10.58.

Josh Spence (Dunfermline High School) also ran a personal best of 51.79 to claim the bronze medal in the group B boys 400m.

In the sprints, Cameron Marshall (Woodmill High School) placed fifth in the group B boys 100m in 11.75 after having won his heat in a personal best of 11.67 and Erin Cunningham (Levenmouth Academy) claimed silver in the group D girls in a fine time of 13.53.

Two days before her medal winning performance at the Scottish Schools Championships, Anna Hedley ran 10.04 for 3,000m at the Grangemouth Open Graded. On her debut over the distance, Anna went straight to second on the Scottish U15 rankings for 2017 and fourth on the Scottish U15 all time list ahead of athletes such as Rio Olympians Eilish McColgan and Beth Potter.

Fife AC members also headed for the Trotternish Ridge Hill Race, the second Long race on the SHR Champs calendar, over the weekend on Skye.

Starting at Portree, the 26km course takes runners over rough and steep terrain. Runners make their own way between six checkpoints, therefore requiring competent compass and map reading skills.

Thankfully the bright skies and great visibility on the day meant no need for mandatory survival bags.

Ian Hawkins from the club placed 70th overall in 4:03:12 with Hilary running a great race too in 4:03:29 finishing third O50.