Mosey ‘ecstatic’ after earning permanent contract with Fife Flyers

Charlie Mosey revealed he was always confident that he could turn his three-week trial with Fife Flyers turned into a permanent contract.

The 24-year-old forward flew in from the USA last month with no guarantees over his long-term future at the Kirkcaldy club, but sure that he could do enough to earn an extended stay.

And after a splendid pre-season, where he impressed coaches, team mates and fans with his energy, enthusiasm and grit, Mosey got his wish with a long-term deal.

“I’m pretty ecstatic,” he said.

“I knew coming in that if I got the opportunity to play and the coaches could see me that I could take advantage of it.

“I had some confidence going in and I’m glad everything worked out because I’m really enjoying my time here.

“It’s a good group of guys that are fun to play with.

“The fans’ support has been great, and it’s putting a smile on my face.

“I’m loving the game, and the atmosphere here.”

Mosey was a stand-out as Flyers opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a 5-2 win over Edinburgh Capitals on Saturday in a match constantly interrupted by repairs to the nets which regularly became dislodged.

“It’s always huge starting off the season with a big win like that,” he said.

“I thought we played pretty well and it was nice to see some goals go on the board.

“The second period could have went either way and it was tough to stay engaged in the game with all those stoppages.

“It was nice that we were able to handle it, come out hard in the third, and put some pucks in.

“We’ve got some things to work on. We didn’t manage the puck well at times, but there was a lot of good things as well.”

Mosey’s relentless style bears a resemblance to the much-adored work ethic of former captain Ryan Dingle, who returns to the Kirkcaldy rink for the first time with Coventry Blaze this Saturday.

“I like to try bring that energy every game,” Mosey said.

“I go out to use my speed, beat guys to pucks, and out-work them, then try to distribute the puck to my line mates and create some scoring chances.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a real vocal guy, but I think I play with that energy, and hopefully it’s contagious and my team mates can return the favour!

“We’ve got a hard-working team, really fast, and I think we can have some success this year.”

Mosey has not been known for producing big numbers in the past – managing a modest 4+15 at Elmira Jackals in the ECHL last season – but Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins reckons he can be a big hitter in the EIHL.

“His offensive numbers don’t jump out at you however he hasn’t really been given the opportunity to play in positions where offense is generated, i.e. the powerplay,” he said.

“He will get that opportunity in Fife. He is a quiet leader that leads by example.

“His work ethic is something that we feel will be contagious and respected with his team mates.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue this relationship and we are sure he will become or already is a fan favourite.”