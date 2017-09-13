Mosey wins Flyers deal after impressing in try-out

Charlie Mosey has played his way to a full contract with Fife Flyers.

The 26-year old forward will remain with the team for the rest of the 2017-18 season after impressing on his three-week, pre-season try-out.

Charlie Mosey, Fife Flyers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Mosey, from Prior Lake, Minnesota, was hailed by the coaches as ‘‘a quiet leader’’ – and they are looking for big things from him as the EIHL campaign gets underway this weekend.

Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ assistant coach, said: ‘‘We are extremely happy that Charlie is going to be around long term.

‘‘I had watched a lot of video of him prior to coming into camp and expected him to challenge for a spot long term.

“Charlie does a lot of the little things right and plays the game the right way. His offensive numbers don’t jump out at you, but he hasn’t really been given the opportunity to play in positions where offense is generated such as the powerplay.

“He will get that opportunity in Fife.’’

Hutchins added: ‘‘He is a quiet leader who leads by example. His work ethic is something that we feel will be contagious and respected with his teammates. We couldn’t be happier to continue this relationship and we are sure he will become or already is a fan favourite.”

Mosey iced with Elmira Jackals last season, and he is looking forward to establishing himself in Fife.

He said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, and I’m glad things worked out.

‘‘I was very confident that I could make a good impression as long as I was given the opportunity.

“Making the team was my initial goal, but now I hope to elevate my play even further to help our team win.

‘‘I like the direction in which the team is heading and think that our work ethic sets us up for success.

“I have loved all the support from our fans and can’t wait to get the regular season underway at home on Saturday night.”