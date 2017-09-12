Moyer: Flyers-Clan rivalry is back!

Fife Flyers defenceman Russ Moyer remained positive about his team – despite their Scottish Elite Cup final defeat.

Todd Dutiaume’s side were beaten 3-1 in Sunday’s finale by Braehead Clan, but their performance left them very positive about the season ahead.

And Moyer insists he’s happy with where the team currently are right now.

“Even though we came out shorthanded, we showed a lot of grit and heart, which is something I think we missed at times last year,” he said.

“We needed a bit of pushback and we got that, even though we came up short in the end and we’re happy at what we did at the weekend.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win of course, but it’s still pre-season and we’re more interested in improving in every game.

“We’re moving in the right direction. I don’t know if we’re going to have a 70-80 point guy in our team, but I do believe we have a few guys capable of 40 plus points.

“We’re going to be a team scoring by committee and we like where we’re at.

‘‘Everyone wants to be the best team in Scotland and we’ve set our goals high.”

Moyer refused to be downbeat by the loss on Sunday as they wrapped up their pre-season preparations before they host Edinburgh Capitals in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

And the Elite League winner, who won the title with Sheffield Steelers in 2016, is looking forward to more meetings with John Tripp’s side this season.

He added: “It was intense and it felt like a mid-season rivalry with Braehead. Both teams had fun and I’m sure it was the same for the fans out there.

“We get to play them another eight times or so this season and it’s going to be competitive all season.

“We’re moving in the right direction and sometimes tempers got a little frayed on Sunday. That’s Braehead and Fife and we missed that last year.

“They rolled over us in most games last season and we wanted to show we weren’t going to be pushed around and that we’ll stick up for ourselves and our team-mates.

“We believe we have the right personnel to do that and we can’t wait to get started into the season now.”