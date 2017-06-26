Moyer return to Flyers – and targets silverware

Russ Moyer has confirmed his return to Fife Flyers for season 2017-18.

The key defenceman was unveiled as the club’s second summer signing this morning.

Moyer iced in all 62 games last season and was a defensive rock, and one of the team’s cornerstones.

He dislocated his shoulder in the opening period of what turned out to Flyers’ last game – defeat in the play-off quarter-finals to Belfast Giants –but is fully fit and counting down to his return to Kirkcaldy.

“The injury is doing fine,” he said. “I resumed full workouts a little more than a month ago now and it is feeling great. My whole body feels really good and at this point I am just excited to get the season started.”

Moyer joined Flyers from Sheffield Steelers where he was part of the club’s championship winning roster.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, the 34-year old blue liner brings a wealth of experience to the dressing-room.

He logged around 110 games in the IHL and AHL before heading to Scandinavia, icing with several teams between 20209 and 2015.

Steelers brought Moyer to the UK two seasons ago, and he then moved north to the Lang Toun.

Moyer said: ‘‘My wife and I are very excited to return to Kirkcaldy. We really enjoyed our time last year. Hopefully this coming season we can have more success on the ice and get the city excited about the club.’’

And Moyer is setting his sights on silverware.

He said: “The games against the other Scottish teams are always competitive and I would expect nothing less this coming season.”

“Having the three conferences will definitely make a championship attainable this season. Our goal is definitely to win trophies, if we don’t do this I would consider the season a disappointment.’’

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, welcomed the signing news, adding: “Russ was one of our most consistent players last year, he played a lot of minutes for us in all key situations.”

“He provides offence while being responsible and difficult to play against in our d-zone.”

“He is a leader on and off the ice, model professional and well respected by his teammates.”

“Russ typifies the type of person and player Todd and I aim to bring to Fife for the coming season.”