Muir is back to defend her cross country title

Milnathort’s Laura Muir will defend her Scottish 4K XC title as Kirkcaldy plays host to the Lindsays Short Course Championships this weekend.

The double European Indoors gold medallist will be competing for the first time since racing to sixth place in the 5000m final at the World Champs in front of a packed stadium at London 2017.

Muir has won this title for the past two years, at Bellahouston in 2015 and then at Renfrew last year, and in fact is looking for a fourth win in six years with only Rhona Auckland having broken that sequence with wins in 2013 and 2014.

Big numbers once again mean both the women’s and the men’s race should be keenly-contested through the field as hundreds of U17 and U15 athleters also gather at the Kirkcaldy High School venue, which has hosted Scottish Primary School XC races in recent years.

It’s a well-known location for Kirkcaldy’s Steph Pennycook and GB internationals like Josephine Moultrie and U20 Athlete of the Year Jemma Reekie, while Central AC’s Morag MacLarty was fastest at the Lindsays XC National Relays, where Mhairi Maclennan also ran well.

Muir announced her plans to race when interviewed by Jenny Meadows at the FPSG Awards Dinner to cheers of approval from a packed audience at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

“I always like to race in Scotland if and when I am able to fit it into other competition plans,’ said Muir, who will represent Glasgow Uni on Saturday.

“I’ve raced the 4K for the past few years and I really enjoy it.

“I always think cross country at this time of year helps give you a good base for the following season on the track.

“It’s been a while because I’ve not raced since the World Champs- with the last one being the 5000m final.

“I’m looking forward to it and always enjoy racing and meeting up with athletes I’ve known for many years.”

Central are defending both the women’s and men’s race titles – with the men looking to make it a hat-trick of successes in this particular 4K champs.