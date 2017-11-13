National Series title wrapped up by Moodie

BriSCA formula II driver Gordon Moodie (Windygates) has become the inaugural winner of the National Series which was run at the Belle Vue stadium at Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Moodie beat off the challenge from the other 14 drivers who had qualified for the National Series in a tense final meeting and will be racing with the silver roof on his car as a result of his success.

Previously the driver with the most points has raced with the silver roof on his car but this year the National Series was introduced with selected drivers racing in 10 events with the final meeting at belle Vue where the drivers were able to score double points.

Moodie has already 11 National Points titles to his credit, the same as Rob Speak (Manchester) and now is the top silver roof holder in the country. Moodie was using his RCE chassis on the tarmac ovals and the chassis of Chris Burgoyne (Airth) on shale,

It has been a hectic series of races with Rob Mitchell (Colne) the early leader after the first round at King’s Lyn and then Mildenhall.

However after that David Polley (Manea) took over and he was still ahead after the rounds at Taunton, Bristol and Stoke.

Mitchell was back ahead after the Belle Vue round.

The series headed to the Racewall where Moodie outscored the others on his home track and left the stadium equal on points with Polley.

Moodie then led after the round at Barford the following day and then extended his lead after the rounds at Birmingham and Northampton to lead by 44 points.

However with double points on offer at the last round at Belle Vue there were a few drivers in with a chance of winning.

In his heat Moodie failed to score after being sent crashing into the fence with Kelvyn Marshall (Macclesfield) and with Polley scoring in his heat the gap was down to 36 points.

Moodie came home second in the consolation to increase the gap to 46 points.

However a couple of bouts of contact with Polley saw both drivers sideline but with Andrew Palmer (Peterborough) winning the final the gap to Moodie closed to 33 points.

It meant that Palmer would have to finish in second place and Moodie fail to score if he was to win the title.

The nerves were jangling but Moodie drove a steady race to finish in the top ten and with Palmer retiring the title was back firmly in the hands of the Levenmouth racer.

It’s yet further success for Moodie who has dominated the racetrack scene both locally and nationally for some years.

A former world champion, Moodie also has several National Points titles, Dutch World Cup wins, British, European, Scottish, English and Irish championships and Grand National Championships to his name amongst other prizes.