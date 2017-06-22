Neil breaks the tape and makes club history

Anster Haddies were amongst those lining up the the annual Silver Anniversary 4x400m relay event at St Andrews University.

Six teams of four took part on a balmy summer evening.

Winning the trophy were F. Cruickshanks, E. Anderson, T. Knox and I. McKie.

Friday night was the Beveridge Park 5K race, a monthly event over the summer organised by Fife AC.

Deciding to lace up their trainers were C. McKie 18.36, E. Anderson 20.18 and G. Findlay 21.02.

The club was also well represented at the Liverpool Marathon.

Starting at Albert Dock and following a route taking in many famous tourist spots such as Penny Lane, this fast, flat marathon course led to Neil Smith clocking a PB of 2.33.53, his amazing time saw him finish first overall.

A fantastic achievement and the first Haddie ever to win a marathon.

Training this Wednesday will be from Waid at 6.30pm.

Thursday night is the Sandy Slither race, details on the Fife AC website.