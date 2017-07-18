No shame as Falkland tumble from Village Cup

Falkland’s departure from the Village Cup in the Broad Acres of Yorkshire on Sunday was a matter of some regret and disappointment.

Yet Falkland have nothing really to reproach themselves for, because quite simply, they were beaten by a superb team who won the cup last year and who must now be one of the favourites to win it this year.

The weather was marvellous, as indeed was the friendship, hospitality and sporting behaviour of our hosts.

They elected to bat first and put on a large total of 240 which looked as if it could have been a lot more at one stage.

It owed a great deal to a classy century of 115 by a talented man called Joe Watson, and he was well supported by 48 for Nick Thorne.

But Falkland stuck to their task, and fielded well throughout to restrict the total to 240 when at one point it looked as if it could have been a great deal more.

The replied started solidly but failed to accelerate from an early stage as was necessary in facing such a huge total. For a spell, a miracle looked possible when Grant Doig and captain Stuart Campbell were in, but Sessay took charge with a fine 5 for 23 from slow left armer Steven Langstaff, and he was backed up by some great catching, as Falkland fell 96 runs short.

Score: Sessay 240 for 9 (J Watson 115, N Thorne 48, C Watson 3 for 48).

Falkland: 144 all out (G Doig 27, St Meikle 23, S Langstaff 5 for 23).

The day before Falkland hosted Carlton in the Cricket Scotland Eastern Premier League.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first.

Falkland’s opening bowler Calum Watson soon had Carlton’s batsmen in trouble taking three wickets from his 7 overs.

At one stage Carlton were 33 for 3.

Carlton’s Herdman and Shah struggled on against a motivated Falkland side and after 17 overs had pushed the total on to 70 runs when the rain forced the umpires and a very disappointed Falkland team back to the pavilion.

The game was abandoned at 4pm.

Calum Watson finished with bowling figures of 3 for 25 from 7 overs which included a double wicket maiden.