Old favourite helps bring new netminder to Fife

Fife Flyers have recruited a new netminder with the help of a former fans favourite.

The summer-long search to fill one of the team’s key positions has concluded with the capture of US-born netminder Andy Iles from ECHL side Elmira Jackals.

The 25-year-old takes over from Shane Owen, who earned a move to Sweden after a stellar season in the Elite League, although it was his predecessor Kevin Regan who helped engineer the move.

Fife head coach Todd Dutiaume revealed: “Andy was originally highlighted to us by Kevin Regan.

“Although smaller in stature he possesses great reflexes and has the ability to make the required secondary saves.

“He has the type of character we are drawn to and the confidence in his game that a number one requires.

“I believe Andy will successfully follow the long line of fan favourite goaltenders we have enjoyed over the years.”

Iles, 25, is entering his fourth professional year having spent his career in the ECHL. Earlier this year he also received two player try-outs in the AHL with Albany Devils and Binghampton Senators.

A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, Iles represented the United States at the 2010 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships, helping his home nation win the gold medal, and again in the 2011 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships earning a bronze medal.

Prior to turning professional, the New York native had a stellar collegiate career at his hometown Cornell University.

Iles finished his NCAA career with a 2.26 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage.

Last season Iles iced in 40 games in Elmira alongside fellow new Flyer Ian Young, posting a 3.53 goals against average and .896 save percentage.

Iles has also spent time with Florida Everblades and Cincinnati Cyclones, as well as stints with Alaska, Atlanta, Brampton and Tulsa.

“I would like to thank the organisation for the opportunity to become a Flyer,” Iles said. “I have heard great things about the support, the organisation, and the area of Fife which I look forward to experiencing first hand as we enter a new season and new opportunity.

“My wife and I are excited to arrive and I can’t wait to get on the ice alongside my new team mates.

“I was fortunate to have a few relationships with past Flyers. I spoke with Kevin Regan and he had great things to say about both his playing and family’s experiences in Fife.

“This is certainly a different chapter in my career but one that we truly look forward to.”