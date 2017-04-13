Otters make a splash in Aberdeen

Kinross Otter Ola Stanton picked up a bronze medal at the Scottish National Age Groups event at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The meet is a long course (50m pool) event and is usually the first national competition young swimmers will compete in.

Around 1000 swimmers who achieve the best times in the air age groups are invited to compete.

For many the event will provide an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Even those who don’t make it to a final will be able to score points for their club in the Top Team competition.

All the times recorded at this meet can go towards rankings for swimmers talented enough to achieve a place at the British Summer Nationals or the Scottish Summer Meet held in July.

Kinross Otters sent three swimmers to the competition.

Murray Pritchard in the Boys 11 – 13 age group, Zosia Stanton in the same age group for girls and Ola Stanton in the age 14 girls competition.

They all did tremendously well and had a fantastic opportunity to take part in competition at this level.

Murray took PBs in seven of his eight races, missing out on a full house by about half a second in the 100m breast stroke.

Zosia also took a PB in the 50m breast stroke, taking over a second off her previous best.

Ola took a bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke, a brace of PBs and broke to Kinross Otters Club Records for the 50m freestyle with 28.49 (previously 28.80) and the 100m breaststroke with 1.18.16 (previously 1.21.35).

Head coach Simon Metcalfe said: “We are delighted with a medal place and to the great effort by all three swimmers who took part.

“Kinross Otters get significantly less pool training time than most of the other clubs taking part in the this competition and it is a great credit to the swimmers, parents, poolside helpers and Live Active Loch Leven that a small club like ours can compete at this level.”