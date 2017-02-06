Personal bests for Haddies

There were a number of Haddies in the field for Forfar Multi Terrain Half marathon with three recording course PBs.

The club’s Yvonne Dehn finished in 1 hour 46 minutes 36 seconds, Fiona Cruickshanks in 1 hour 57 minutes 50 seconds and Sharon Brown in 2 hours 1 minute 25 seconds.

The first Haddie to finish the race was Mike Reilly in 1:36:52. Pamela Cruickshanks, and mother and daughter duo Debz and Jaz Hay completed the field of Haddie finishers.

Jas Baillie was third man to finish in his age category at the weekend’s Kirkcaldy Parkrun with an impressive time of 20 minutes 42 seconds.

A pair of Haddies were alsowizards of Oz this week.

The club had members Down Under, racing in completely different conditions to what local runners would have faced.

Haddie Tich Shaw was taking to the streets of Melbourne, Australia in the first race of the Sunset Series there and also at the Albert Parkrun on Saturday.

Duncan Hall was also park running in Melbourne at the Maribyrnong Parkrun.