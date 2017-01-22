Player ejected after altercation with spectator at Fife Flyers match

An ice hockey player was ejected from an Elite League match at Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy tonight after an altercation involving a spectator.

Eric Neilson, a forward with the visiting Manchester Storm, was thrown out of the game in the 31st minute after appearing to reach into the crowd and punch a Fife Flyers fan seated behind the away bench.

The match was stopped as rink security stepped in, before Neilson was dismissed by referee Pavel Halas and handed a match penalty, which carries an automatic one-game suspension. The incident will also be reviewed by the EIHL.

The supporter involved was also removed from the arena by security staff.

The match continued and Flyers went on to claim a 4-3 victory in overtime.

