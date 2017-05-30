Players from across the world arrive for volleyball event

There was Kinross interest when The 31st Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament took place on Perth’s North Inch.

Players from many nations descended on the Inch with Belgium, Faroe Islands, Canada, Equador, France, Russia, Holland being represented in one way or another.

Former Kinross High School pupil Ruari Soutar had assembled his team with the name Six Nations based on the fact that he had a Scotsman an Englishman, a Belgian, Frenchman and an Equadorian to compete in men’s division one.

A west coast Canadian, Brian Cook, who was touring Scotland happened upon the Inch on Saturday morning and found himself roped into playing for Craig Donaldson’s Kinross based Kelty Chiefs.

Over the weekend almost 350 games were played over the two day competition with 104 teams playing in the seven divisions of competition.

Saturday’s competition started in glorious sunshine with all 32 courts in action.

Kinross High School were well represented with one team in men’s division one - Kinross lad Mitchell Brown’s Brownlee’s Barmy Army which also featured Mark Cathro, Jack McKelvey and Callum Campbell in their fancy dress uniforms.

Mae’s Mysterons featured in mixed division three featuring boys and girls from S1 to S5.

Sunday also began in good style with local sides much to the fore.

In men’s division one both Kelty Chiefs and Six Nations just failed to reach the final with some extremely close games finishing with only a couple of points difference.

It was Sunderland men who overcame Killie Legends 25-21; 25-17 to lift this year’s trophy.

In women’s division one, Livingston Rainbows overcame their other six opponents to win the straight league competition.

The mixed division competition attracted 60 teams spread over three divisions with local sides again very much supporting the one-off opportunity per season to compete in mixed volleyball.

Mixed division one was won by Edinburgh based side Desperados who defeated Served Hot.