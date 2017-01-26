Points shared in relegation clash

With Prospects having a free week and Prefects’ fixture postponed, there were only three St Andrews table tennis teams in league action.

On Monday, the much anticipated Division 2 relegation derby between Swots and New Kids kicked off the week.

It might have given either team a desperately needed advantage over the other but a long, tough battle saw the points shared five apiece with six of the ten matches requiring five games to decide.

New Kids started best with Kong Wan edging out Dave Beveridge 3-2 before Collin Bleak levelled with a 3-1 win over Ken Falconer.

Ian Smith put New Kids in front again with a 3-2 win over Emma Bisset, only for Collin to level things yet again with a 3-2 win over Kong.

The Kids took the next three matches, including a tight doubles match 3-2.

With Swots facing a heavy defeat they produced their best form of the night when Collin and Emma beat Kong and Ian in straight games.

The final match between Dave and Ken looked like securing the win for the Kids when Ken went 2-0 ahead with relative ease.

However, a perceptible change of tactics saw Dave win the next three games to secure a draw that Swots had looked highly unlikely to earn forty minutes earlier.

Tuesday saw Truants at home to fellow Division 2 middle-tablers Tigers.

Truants’ Alain Leger lost a tight first match 3-2 to Paul Jackson, but our Gauldry based team then reeled off eight straights wins, including fine hat-tricks for Sascha Roschy and Graham Wood, with the latter avenging Alain’s defeat with a 3-2 win over Paul.

Tigers took the last match to make the final score a more respectable 8-2 for Truants.

It’s an understatement to say that Sascha is proving to be the find of the season, having won all 21 of his matches since joining the club mid-way through the first half.

The German has a place in the DDTTA interleague squad and could yet walk off with the District’s award for the highest league average across all three Divisions.