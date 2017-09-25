Positive result despite change in Waid ranks

Perthshire 2nd XV...............27

Waid Academy FP RFC........32

Waid took a very much changed team to meet Perthshire away from home.

Just 15 players managed to make the trip for kick off with two known to be arriving late.

That didn’t seem to be a problem initially with the day’s first try coming early from Mark Guthrie after a pick up from the back of the scrum went out the backs to Adam Shaw who forced his way past the defence then found Mark in support to score.

From the restart however Waid were reduced to 14 when Adam Smith got a yellow card for an in air tackle on the receiver after which Perth scored two tries.

Waid levelled soon after through Mark Guthrie again in a training ground style try.

It was Mark who won the lineout from which the ball went out the backs and Alan Drysdale, playing at 10 for once, drove through the defence and again Mark was in support to score under the posts.

Nick Andrews scored his only conversion of the day, not assisted by no kicking tee having been brought.

The second half started brightly for Waid with another Try from a lineout.

The ball was run through backs then Adam Shaw confused the defence with a change of direction to score.

Perth then took advantage of the unsighted referee to score from a lineout.

Waid replied well with veteran prop, Duncan Fraser, driving through to touch down followed by Adam Shaw scoring his third try cutting though the home team with good handling and support from his colleagues.

The game then entered a pretty puzzling phase which neither team seemed to understand.

Perth scored a try, despite admitting the try should not have stood, and then Waid scored a try seen by all except the referee, whose decision is the one that counts, which was not awarded.

Mark Guthrie then scored again from the back of the scrum, forcing his way past the defence.

As the game drew to a close, Perth got another try, their only converted try of the day to get within a try of Waid, but Waid were too strong in the end.

A club spokesman said: “Not a pretty game to watch with mistakes from both sides and all players somewhat bemused at decisions made.

“Waid’s commitment from those that were available was let down by some basic errors, which will hopefully be corrected for the match this weekend at home to Crieff.”

Waid squad - Andrew Marley, Mark Paton, Duncan Fraser, Sean Nicol, Innes Whyte, Mark Guthrie, Nairn Spence, Richard Thomson, Niall Hutchison, Alan Drysdale, Brian Adamson, Adam Shaw, Ally Brunton, Nick Andrew, Stephen Denny, Cameron Marr, Adam Smith.