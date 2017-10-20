Prefects school the Kings in a week of ups and downs

St Andrews Table Tennis Club’s Prefects had a strong win against Kings in Division One of the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

They were the only St Andrews team to taste victory as Truants drew in Division Two, whilst New Kids and Prospects were defeated in Divisions Two and Three respectively.

Prefects defeated Kings 6-4 on Monday night at the Victory Memorial Hall.

Michael Hahn won all three of his singles games and the doubles 3-0.

Particularly impressive was his 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 win against University of St Andrews teammate and training partner, Adeola Fabola.

Clyde Johnson also had a strong evening, defeating father-son duo Filip and Aleksandar Jovanovic 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Clyde was unlucky to not defeat Adeola, having led 10-7 in the deciding fifth set, only for Adeola to peg it back and close out the game 12-10. Bonifac Legrady was unfortunate to lose his three games, losing to Aleksander 11-13, 11-6, 15-13, 12-10, and to Filip 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-9.

Michael and Clyde had no problems sweeping aside Adeola and Filip 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.

The overall score was a close 6-4 victory to Prefects.

In Division Two, New Kids experienced their first defeat of the season at the hands of Viscounts.

Ian Smith and Howard Lee were both able to defeat Andrew Nimmo.

Both will have been disappointed not to also beat Filip Jovanovic, Ian losing 11-3, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-2, and Howard losing 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8. Kong Wan was able to win one set against both Andy Hughes and Filip, but was unable to get any closer than this.

Ian and Howard beat Andrew and Filip 3-1 in the doubles to make the overall score 7-3 to Viscounts.

Truants were able to secure a draw in Division Two against Chieftains.

Sascha Roschy was the star player, winning all three of his singles games, and the doubles, for the loss of only one set, which was against Jim Tawse. Alain Leger had a strong 3-1 win against Jacob Munro 3-1, but will have been disappointed to have lost to Jim, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, as a win would have secured overall victory for Truants.

Alain and Sascha won the doubles comfortably against Fiona Kinloch and Jim.

Knut Radmer sadly couldn’t add any points onto Truant’s tally.

Prospects were defeated 7-3 by Lairds on Tuesday evening.

Sandy Pearson beat Ryan Connor and William Beattie but was defeated by Ewan MacDonald in four sets.

Ian Brumwell beat Beattie before being beaten by Connor.

Neil Lea found Ewan too strong in his opening game.

Sandy and Ian combined to play the doubles but were beaten by Ryan and Ewan.