Promising young ice stars rewarded at annual end of season ceremony

Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club celebrated another successful year with its annual awards night, held recently at Fife Ice Arena.

As well as the awards themselves players, families, friends and sponsors enjoyed a barbeque prepared by the Buffalo Farm, and the younger children enjoyed an array of bouncy castles, inflatables and Sumo suits.

Thanks were conveyed to the evening’s sponsor, Fife Flyers (Unofficial) Supporters Club, as well as local businesses and individuals who sponsored each of the teams’ awards.

A special presentation was made to two retiring committee members, secretary Alma Gregor and chairman Edith Page who have both been involved with KIHC for many years.

Registration for season 2017-18 will be announced soon.

The evening kicked off with the U20 British Champions Fife Falcons being welcomed to the stage, followed by each of the younger age groups to pick up their awards, winners as follows:

Learn to Play, Andrew Dobie Memorial Shield, most improved player – Finlay O’Neil.

U10 Fife Eagles (sponsor Kingdom Business Forum) Andrew Clarkson Memorial Shield, most improved player – Matthew Dobie.

Coaches’ player of the year – CJ Giannandrea; players’ player of the Year – Jack Somerville.

U12 Kirkcaldy Redskins (sponsor Auto & Plant Garage Services):

Most improved player – Katrina Wood; coaches’ player of the year – Kian Shevlin; players’ player of the year – Katrina Wood; best forward – Kieran Samuel; best defenceman – Kian Shevlin; most valuable player – Joe Lynch.

U14 Kirkcaldy Chiefs (sponsor Gloves Off Clothing):

Most improved player – Robbie Somerville; coaches’ player of the year – Finley King; players’ player – Harvey Topen; best forward – Jake Grubb; best defenceman – Lee Murison; most valuable player –Harvey Topen.

U16 Fife Flames (sponsor Chris Wood):

Most improved player – Adam Henderson; coaches’ player of the year – George Pitcaithly; players’ player – Scott Jamieson; best forward – James Spence; best defenceman – Reece Cochrane; most valuable player –Scott Jamieson.

U20 Fife Falcons (sponsor Kestrels Coaches):

Most improved player – Zander Plews and Scott Jamieson; coaches’ player of the year – Greg Morrison and Adam Farmer; players’ player – Martyn Simpson; best forward –Caly Robertson and Garry Simpson; best defenceman – Reece Cochrane and Martyn Simpson; most valuable player –Chad Smith and Andy Little.

SNL Kirkcaldy Kestrels:

Best young player – Caly Robertson; best defenceman – Robbie Hill; best forward – Robin Floyd; top points scorer – Conor Duncan; most valuable player – Chad Smith; coaches’ player –Sean Cochrane; players’ player –Robbie Hill.

KIHC Committee Awards – Glenda Horne Trophy: Reece Cochrane.

Duncan Clark Memorial Trophy: Best netminder – Ben Keddie.