Pupils are off to a flyer in super start

Madras/ StLeonards U18 rugby team continued their unbeaten start to the Mitsubishi Caledonian League.

The side has already seen off Ross Sutherland/Stornaway at home 50-36 and earned a hard earned draw 17-17 away against a very physical Orkney/ Caithness side.

On Saturday they travelled to Falkirk where in mixed weather conditions they won a well earned victory 29-19.

Against a very physical pack, the Madras forwards held firm with dogged defence repelling wave after wave of attack on their try line.

In the second half the Madras backs cut loose with tries from Rory Fraser, Declan Regan and Harry Dunstan (hat trick).

A club spokesman said: “There was some great running rugby played and a great spectacle for those who watched.”