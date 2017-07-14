Racers tested during tough Fife series events

Fife AC hosted the hugely popular Tour of Fife with 109 runners from across the country completing five gruelling races in five days.

Competitors races the Beach Race at West Sands on Wednesday, the Hill Race at East Lomond on Thursday, the 1 Mile Time Trial in Kirkcaldy on Friday, the 5k Road Race in Glenrothes on Saturday and finally the Trail Race at Falkland Estate on Sunday.

Ben Hukins of Ronhill Cambuslang was the clear winner of the series, completing the five races in a combined time of 1.39.02.

In second and third place, separated by only 25 seconds were Chris O’Brien of Corstorphine AAC and Robbie Dunlop of Dundee Road Runners.

Fife AC’s Maya Stone was first female and 16th overall, completing the five races in a fine combined time of 1.56.53.

Maya, who has made a welcome return to running in recent months, ran an impressive 5k personal best of 19.07 on day four of the Fife tour.

In second and third place were Central AC’s Claire Houston and Carnegie Harriers’ Kristin Lownie.

Top overall results were as follows:

1 Ben Hukins (Cambuslang) 1:39:02; 2 Christopher O’Brien (Corstorphine AAC) 1:45:16; 3 Robbie Dunlop (Dundee RR) 1:45:41; 4 Andrew Leech (Dundee Hawkhill H) 1:50:05; 5 Akira O’Connor (Fife AC) 1:50:09; 6 Oliver Lever (Lomond Hill Runners) 1:50:25; 7 Bryan McLaren (Leven Las Vegas) 1:50:54; 8 Fergus Ingledew (Fife AC) 1:51:26; 9 Daniel Hale (University of St. Andrews) 1:52:12; 10 James Bowden (Hunters Bog Trotters) 1:53:52; 11 JonnyLogan (Fife AC)1:54:43; 12 Iain Wallace (Leven Las Vegas) 1:55:53; 13 Kevin Greig (Dundee RR) 1:56:33; 14 Kenny Gorman (Fife AC) 1:56:41; 15 Hendrik Van Rensburg 1:56:52; 16 Maya Stone (Fife AC) 1:56:53; 17 Scott Love (PH Racing Club) 1:57:03; 18 Alan Cameron (Corstorphine AAC) 1:57:25; 19 Claire Houston (Central AC) 1:57:38; 20 Willie Rennie (Carnegie H) 1:57:39.

Full results of the series can be found on the Fife AC website.

Fife AC juniors were in action at the Grangemouth Open Graded.

Local sisters Anna and Isla Hedley both ran personal bests over 1500m at the event, with U15 Anna running 4.44.59 to take her to fourth on the Scottish U15 rankings for 2017 and U13 Isla running 5.23.69.

There were also impressive personal best performances from U15 Layla Zuill in the 300m, running 42.07, and Holly McLachlan in the 400m, running 58.57.