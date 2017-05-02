Reds reach final of Shield event after good display at Crieff 7s

Glenrothes’ second sevens outing of the season took them to Crieff, with a much-changed team from the previous weekend.

Lining up in a group of four teams, their first outing was against the Bovril Boys.

It proved to be a close-run thing, but the Boys won, having converted all their tries.

Conversions also played a key role in the second tie against Broughton, with Glenrothes hitting back from 12-0 down at half time to win 14-12.

The final pool game was an altogether different affair, with The Crown, ex-Dundee High School players, providing the opposition.

By half time, the Reds led 31-5, and they continued in similarly determined vein after the break to win 57-17.

Finishing second in the group took the Glens into the semi-final of the Shield contest against the hosts.

Despite the backing of the crowd, Glenrothes proved too strong for Crieff.

Mcintosh and Docherty scored first half tries, both slotting conversions for a 14-7 lead.

Docherty and Duguid scored second half tries with Duguid converting his try and with Crieff only adding one try. The final score was 26-14.

The Shield final proved to be a game too far for Glenrothes as they faced Morrisons.

Morrisons scored four tries in each half, with Mcintosh’s second-half try being the Glens’ only response in a 52-5 defeat.

This weekend sees the final competitive action of what has been a long season with Howe of Fife’s tournament, which always attracts a big crowd.

Supporters will be interested to see what sort of team the Reds field, as they aim to close the season on a high.