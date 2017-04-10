Ross makes his a double on a night to remember

The Unlimited banger drivers headed to the Cowdenbeath Racewall for their World cup event.

There was only one rollover but what a rollover with the cars of James McLean and Mark Morrison both rolling in the same incident with McLean’s car rolling over the top of Morrison’s.

Jack Overy, the defending champion, led the challenge from south of the border and again the Scottish drivers saw the title head back south although not without a fight.

There weren’t too many cars left to race in the Destruction Derby and after Jack Foster Jnr’s wrecking spree there were none left running!

In the saloons we had Willie Hardie coming out to play in one of the Shevill saloons whilst Graeme Anderson and Ross Graham were having their first outing of the year.

In the saloons Ross Watters (Leven) was keen to carry on with his good form which has taken him to third in the track points race and fourth equal in the National Points. Watters was joined on the grid by Fifers Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes), Derek Duff (Cupar) and Duncan Welsh (Kelty).

The first race was a white/yellow challenge head which ended with Welsh in second and Duff third.

The first heat saw Tam Rutherford Jnr win with Watters the runner up whilst Irvine was eighth and Duff ninth.

In heat two it was Greg Honeyman who won but Watters spun with Ian McLaughlin as they diced for second on the run up to the flag. Duff ended up in fifth and just ahead of Irvine and Watters who crossed the line backwards.

Watters then went on to win the final after working his way through the field but neither of the other Fifers made it to the finish line.

The last race of the night was the Allcomers and Watters ended on a high by picking up his second win with Duff in fourth place.

This Saturday the formula II drivers return to the scene with the 1300saloons, ORCI stock rods, ministox and the microf2 drivers.

The meeting starts at 6.00pm.