Ryan ‘prospers’ with a PB in the Kingdom

Ryan Lafferty (PH Racing) equalled his personal best of 4 minutes 44 seconds to win the latest race in the Create & Prosper Ravenscraig Park One mile at Kirkcaldy.

Lafferty had five seconds to spare over Scott Bernard (Fife AC) with Kenny Gorman (Fife AC) taking third – his sixth race in seven days having contested last week’s Tour of Fife.

2017 Scottish Primary Schools cross-country champion Katie Johnson (Edinburgh AC) placed 20th overall in 5 minutes 41 seconds shading Tour of Fife fourth female placer Elaine Omand (Dundee RR) by a mere two seconds.

Fife AC junior Chloe Ritchie excelled to place third female, good preparation for her races at the end of this month representing the Fife Olympiad team in Boblingen, Germany.

Leading results men: 1 R Lafferty (PH Racing) 4.44, 2 Scott Bernard (Fife AC) 4.49, 3 Kenny Gorman (Fife AC) 5.06, 4 Ben Kinninmonth (Fife AC) first junior. 5.09, 5 R Donald (Dundee Hawkhill) second junior. 5.09, 6 J McArthur (Unatt.) 5.16. 7 Jimmy McIntyre (Fife AC) first veteran. 5.18, 8 M Sutherland (Unatt.) second veteran. 5.16, 9 M Murdoch (Falkland TR) third veteran. 5.26, 10 Alan Gibson (Fife AC) first over 50. 5.29, 11 E Anderson (Anster Haddies) fourth veteran. 5.31, 12 Bryce Aitken (Fife AC) second over 50. 5.33, 16 John McIntyre 5.38, 22 Liam Wyse third junior. 5.48, 26 Stewart Dillon 6.02, 37 P Smithard (Carnegie) first over 60. 6.39, 47 Graham Bennison (Fife AC) first over 70 7.51.

Women: 1 K Johnson (Edinburgh AC) first junior. 5.41, 2 E Omand (Dundee RR) 5.43, 3 Chloe Ritchie (Fife AC) second junior. 6.13, 4 Hayley Brown (Fife AC) third junior. 6.21, 5 J Murray (Dundee RR) 6.38, 6 S Sita (Dundee RR) 7.17, 7 M Fotheringham (Unatt.) fourth junior. 7.26, 8 J Donald (Dundee Hawkhill) first veteran. 7.37, 9 H Janetta (Unatt.) fifth junior. 7.40, 10 M Janetta (Unatt.) sixth junior. 7.46, 11 J Cook (Unatt.) 8.11, 12 L Craddock (Dundee RR) first over 50. 9.13.

The Beveridge Park 5km Series continues this Friday, July 14 starting at 7.30pm.

Entries are £2 welcome on the night outside the Kirkcaldy Rugby HQ in the park.

A 1.3-mile race is free for all juniors.

The Newburgh 4.3-mile race takes place Wednesday, July 19 starting at 7.30pm.

Entries will be taken on the night at the Newburgh Institute.