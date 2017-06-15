Sailing club hailed by Council

St Andrews Sailing Club were recently presented ClubFife Activity Provider award.

The award, which waspresented by Fife Council sports development, ensures that the club complies with minimum standards expected in sport.

Michael Kavanagh, sports development officer said: “The club have shown they comply with the minimum standards expected in sport.

“They offer a fantastic opportunity for the community to be involved in sailing.”

Jonathon Marks, RYA principal instructor at the club said the all inclusive nature of the group, made it a fantastic place to get involved with.

He said: “We are a friendly, welcoming club that provides an opportunity to participate and develop in sailing at all levels.

“Throughout the year we have a variety of events for beginner and more experienced sailors to take part in a fantastic sport.

“We are running a free taster event for anyone interested in trying out sailing on Saturday,June 17 from 1pm to 5pm.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible coming along to find out what fun sailing can be.”

For more information on St Andrews Sailing Club and upcoming events visit stasail.com

Any sports groups wishing more information on the ClubFife scheme should contact Fife Council Sports development at sportsdevelopment.enquiries@fife.gov.uk or 01383 602393.