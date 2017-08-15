Schaber confirms return to Fife Flyers

Chase Schaber is set to return to Fife Flyers for a second season.

The popular forward is only the fourth import to return from the 2016-17 roster.

Schaber admitted he made a slow start to playing in Kirkcaldy after joining the team on the back a lay-off through injury – but he finished the campaign strongly.

The forward from Red Deer, Alberta, is the only one of Flyers’ top six points scorers to be re-signed so far – team leader Ryan Dingle has signed with Coventry, Brendan Brooks has gone to Braehead, while there have been no announcements regarding Matt Sisca, Justin Fox or Sebastien Thinel.

Schaber said: ‘‘I am excited to return to Fife.

“My goal is that we are going to do everything we can to bring back some silverware to Fife.’’

Missing out on the play-off finals was a big disappointment for Schaber, who added: ‘‘I definitely want to be there this year.’’

He also made a commitment to pick up where he left off last season.

‘‘Personally I am going to do everything in my power to have a complete season this year,’’ he said.

“I know I had a slow start last year coming off a brutal injury, but I don’t quit and I don’t get outworked. I finished strong last year and now it’s time to give my very best every night.’’

Schaber’s return was far from a done deal this summer – a fact acknowledged by Todd Dutiaume, head coach.

He said: “I must admit at times I had resigned myself to the fact that this was not going to happen, but Chase has the potential to have a major impact not only within our squad but around the league.

“We will rely heavily on Schabs this season, and I look forward to finding out what he is capable of helping our team achieve this year.’’