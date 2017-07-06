Scoon returns for seventh EIHL season with Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers‘ team building is picking up pace ahead of the new season.

The club has confirmed the return of Josh Scoon for the 2017-18 campaign.

Josh Scoon, Fife Flyers versus Nottingham Panthers Oct 2014

The 25-year old third line forward joins fellow Brit Chris Wands and imports Shayne Stockton, Russ Moyer and newcomer Peter LeBlanc on the roster, with more announcements to come very soon.

Scoon enjoyed good ice time last season, and he is looking forward to the new EIHL campaign.

He said: “I really enjoyed my extra responsibilities to play regularly last season.

‘‘We are all here to play hockey and to do that regularly was great for me personally. It helps your preparation and routine when you know you are going to be playing.’’

Assistant Coach Jeff Hutchins added “Josh stepped up this past year and was rewarded with more ice time as the year went on.

‘‘He was selfless and did everything that was asked of him.

‘‘He earned the respect of his teammates and became a popular figure in the dressing room.

“His effort in training translated into the games. We will continue to work on refining his game over the coming season.’’