Scottish call ups for top young Fife athletes

Six young Fifers will pull on the national vest this summer when they compete at the Commonwealth Youth Games open in the Bahamas.

Commonwealth Games Scotland this week announced the 41 athletes who have been selected to represent Team Scotland at their first international multi-sport Games.

And amongst them are Adam Scott, 17yrs, Kirkcaldy – athletics; Bethany McAndrew, 17yrs, Kirkcaldy – athletics; Craig Morgan, 17yrs, Kelty, Fife – boxing; Ryan Reekie, 17yrs, Cowdenbeath – boxing; Emma Forrest, 16yrs, Dunfermline – Judo; Fiona Todman, 17yrs, Kirkcaldy – judo.

The athletes will compete for Scotland from 18-23 July in seven of the nine sports on the Bahamas 2017 programme: athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, judo, swimming and tennis.

The concept of the Youth Games was created by Scotland in 2000 with the aim of developing young athletes and giving them an early experience of an international multi-sport environment.

The event has a proven track record of uncovering future champions at senior level, with 35 athletes selected for Glasgow 2014 having competed in Youth Games over recent years including medallists Charlie Flynn, Josh Taylor, Daniel Keatings and Hannah Miley.

Team Scotland 2017 will depart for the Bahamas on July 14, ready to make the most of their first multi-sport Games experience and aiming to emulate the success of previous Youth Games teams.

The team will be led by Scotland Rugby Sevens highest capped player and third highest points scorer of all-time, Colin Gregor, as team manager.

Colin represented Team Scotland in Rugby 7s at two Commonwealth Games, including as captain at Glasgow 2014.

He said: “Congratulations to all 41 athletes on their selection for Team Scotland, and also to their families and coaches who have supported and guided their progress.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these young athletes to experience what the Commonwealth Games is all about.”