Scottish Cup glory as Fifers dominate national finals day

Fife Ice Arena was the venue for the Scottish Ice Hockey Cup Finals on Saturday.

With Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club having representation in four finals hopes were high of local success.

Fife Flames with the U16 trophy.

The teams did not disappoint with three of the four bringing home the silverware.

Kirkcaldy Redskins were up first facing Kilmarnock Tornadoes in the U12 final.

Brook Jansen in the Redskins net was in inspired form turning away all 31 shots fired at him.

Two goals from Scott McKay and one each for Joe Lynch and captain Kai Forbes were enough to secure the win.

Fife Falcons claimed the U20 cup.

The U14 final turned into an absolute classic as Chiefs and Dundee Stars went blow for blow.

Goals from Harvey Topen and man of the match Finley King ensured the game game finished 2-2 and headed to penalty shots.

Nine rounds of penalties were required before Stars got the puck past Ben Keddie in the Fife net and Chiefs were unable to match it as the Dundee side won a memorable and hard fought final.

Fife Flames continued their domination of U16 hockey with a 9-2 victory over Solway Sharks to claim the Scottish Cup for a third year in a row.

After a close first period, Flames blew the Dumfries side away in the second with a four goal rout and this was enough to end the visitors’ opposition.

Fife Falcons were the last of the Fifers to take to the ice facing Aberdeen Lynx in the U20 final.

Keen to avenge a defeat earlier in the season Falcons won through 5-0 but not before Aberdeen had scorned numerous chances to gain a lead.

Two goals each from Caly Robertson and Scott Jamieson along with a Chad Smith marker were enough to secure a fourth successive Scottish Cup win for the U20s.

This weekend, Hockey UK returns to Fife Ice Arena with Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club hosting clubs from Scotland and England in a 16 team hockey fest over three days including Bank Holiday Monday.

Under 11 teams competing this year are from Fife, Dundee, Kilmarnock, Manchester, Lanarkshire and a Scotland Select team.

Under 13 teams are from Fife, Lanarkshire, Kilmarnock, Manchester, Billingham and Whitley.

Under 15 teams are from Fife, Kilmarnock, Billingham and Whitley.

This year entry is free to spectators and games start from 8.00 a.m each morning with the finals due to start at 1.00 p.m on Monday afternoon.

Spectators are encouraged to come along at some point during the weekend and witness the potential future stars of British ice hockey.