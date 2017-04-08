Stars coach ‘so proud’ as team bows out of finals weekend

Dundee Stars coach Marc Lefebvre paid tribute to his team after they battled all the way for a place in ice hockey’s play-off final.

The Taysiders went into this afternoon’s semi-final tie against Cardiff Devils as underdogs.

But they pushed the Grand Slam chasing champions all the way. Stars executed a solid game plan to build up a superb 2-0 lead at the National Ice Arena in Nottingham.

And it took a third period rally from Devils to finally seal a 4-2 win.

That took the EIHL champ;ions into Sunday’s showcase final against either Belfast Giants or Sheffield Stars, and consigned Stars to the third-fourth place play-off – or the ‘Hangover Cup’ as it is widely derided.

Lefebvre was fulsome in his praise for his players.

‘‘We are disappointed,’’ he said. ‘@We came here to win, and we deserved to be here.

‘‘We pushed them all the way, and I could not be more proud of my team. We pushed the league title holders all the way to the end.’’

Lefebvre was delighted with the start Stars made, skating into a 2-0 lead.

‘‘We found ways to the back of the net,’’ he said.

‘‘But they are a great team. They have quality and depth.

‘‘But I am so proud of these guys, this club and the organisation – and the fans who were excellent. They helped us get here.’’

For netminder Joe Fallon there was the consolation of the ‘man of the match’ award.

He said: ‘‘This has bene a great experience.

‘‘We made a great start, and a good period two but they had us under pressure in the third.

‘‘They have four lines running straight at you – that’s why they are the champions. They push until the end.’’