Stefan set to pass on his experience to new generation

Auchtermuchty’s Stefan Hoggan has spent the best part of his life competing at eleite level of disability sport.

And now the paratriathlete is set to pass on his wealth of experience to the next generation of young talent in the Kingdom.

Stefan recently decided to stand down from high performance para sport but retain his involvement in sport as a coach and a member of the Scottish Disability Sport (SDS) Young Persons Panel.

Swimming teaching and coaching are his new passions and he has been fortunate to secure a lifeguard position with the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

Stefan signed up for the SDS inclusive coach programme, supported by Sports Coach UK and sportscotland.

The programme has offered him a coach mentor and access to resources at a critical period of his career.

Having secured his first Scottish Swimming qualification, Stefan was fortunate to access six hours of coaching time with Carnegie SC and the Orcas squad.

Stefan also hopes to become a swimming teacher with the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and also make use of the coaching qualification he secured while working with Triathlon Scotland.

He is already preparing for his next qualification (Level 2 swimming coaching) while at the same time retaining some sessions with Rowlands Pharmacy where he has worked for many years.

Richard Brickley MBE, president of Disability Sport Fife, paid tribute to Steffan’s commitment to sport over the years.

He said: “Stefan recently was deservedly short listed at the 2017 East Fife Sports Council Awards Evening and is enjoying time away from the intensity of high performance training.

“Competitive sport has been an important part of his life for almost two decades and during that time he has made many friends and enjoyed many wonderful sporting experiences.

“Family is hugely important to Stefan and family members have always played a major role in his life in general and sport specifically. Stefan always has something new on the go and his latest project was running in the Edinburgh Marathon to raise funds for Cash for Kids.

“DSF wishes Stefan well and congratulates him on a super sporting career to date.

“As the next chapter of his life unfolds I am certain he will have a successful career as a teacher and coach.”