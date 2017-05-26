Swimmers smash personal bests

Swimmers from around the east of Scotland and beyond gathered for the Incas Distance Meet held at the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes.

There was strong competition at this meet, with entry times challenging the fastest swimmers.

Cupar and District Swimming Club were represented by four boys and four girls; most of the swimmers achieved personal bests and some by an impressive amount.

It proved to be a fantastic week for the local club

This was Murray Sudjic’s first ‘big’ competition and he gave it his all, producing a beautiful 200m breaststroke swim in a time of 3.59.85, taking an impressive 27.27s off his entry time.

Findlay Baillie took the gold medal in the 200m breaststroke, broke the CADSC record for 800m Freestyle (10.16.87) and swam some huge pbs, including taking off over a minute in the gruelling 1500m freestyle.

Kate Dalglish swam strongly in her 200m backstroke, gaining not only a 2.32s pb but also a National Bronze Squad time.

Eve Hewitt swam a lifetime best in the same event.

Angus Kennedy swam a strong 200 IM, resulting in a 12.79s pb.

Sophie Juskowiak was placed top of the 11-year-olds in the female 11–12 category for her 400m freestyle.

Oliver Goad’s hard work in training has paid off and he produced two very strong swims and super bps in his 200m freestyle and backstroke (2.22.89s; 2.41.54s).

Hannah Staal had a great weekend and celebrated as she secured the final three times she needed for selection to the 2017–18 National Bronze Squad.