Tartan Touch will help more people try rugby

The University of St Andrews is getting involved with a new scheme aimed at introducing more people to rugby.

Tartan Touch aims to start new players into the sport in its simplest form.

With seven easy to remember rules, music playing and a completely inclusive environment, any and all are encouraged to attend and enjoy.

Teams are regularly mixed around and no one is left standing around, ensuring that it is a fantastic way to spend an hour, get fit and enjoy the game.

The University of St Andrews Rugby Football Club is one of the oldest rugby clubs in the world, a founding member of the SRU, it fields four men’s sides and one women’s team weekly in the British University and College Sport leagues.

The top men’s team play in the Premier League.

Ben Peddie from theUniversity of St Andrews Rugby Football Club, said: “With our teams essentially at capacity we are now looking at other ways which the club can help grow the game, both in the university and in the local community.

“This year we have launched a volunteering and outreach program, coaching children in primary and secondary schools, putting on five-week blocks of coaching, encouraging them to continue the game at one of local club.

“We would encourage anyone who is intereste in Tartan Touch to either turn up to the uni sports centre Rubbercrumb at 12.30pm every Saturday or contact rugbym@saints-sport.com for more information.”