The heat is on during sweltering road race

On a hot Sunday morning runners of all ages converged on the Michael Woods Sport and Leisure Centre for the annual Glenrothes Road Running Festival.

Organisers reckoned this was biggest entry of competitors since the event moved from being a half marathon to a 10k a number of years ago.

All ages were catered for starting with a junior jog, 2k and 4k fun runs to the main event the 10k.

First home in the 10k was Roger Clark from the PH Racing Club in 35m 02 seconds with the first female finisher Jill Knowles, Scottish Prison Service. The respective first male and female local finishers were Chris Russell, and Amanda Woodrow.

Falkland Trail Runners were among the prizes with Peter Rieu-Clarke first over-70 and Zoey Johnstone third in the female over-40.

The trophy which goes to the school with most competitors was won by St Pauls Primary.

Many of the local youth football teams used the fun runs to raise funds for their respective organisations.

Any excess funding from the event will go towards the costs of sending the Fife team to the twin town Olympiade in Pointoise.

Results: 10K: Male- 1 Roger Clark, PH Racing 2 Mike Heron, Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 3 Johnny McBain.

Women-1 Jill Knowles,Scottish Prison Service 2 Sheena Logan, Fife AC 3 Anne Hartmann PH Racing Club.

MV 40-1 Billy Gibson,Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 2 Robert Sellar PH Racing Club 3 Chris Russell,Leven Las Vegas.

FV 40-1 Gillian Gordon,Kinross Roadrunners 2 Gillian Sangster Dundee RR3 Zoey Johnston,FTR.

MV 50 1 Alan Gibson,Fife AC FV 50-1 Lynn Stephen. MV 60- 1 Paul Forbes. FV 60 Judith Dobson,Kinross Road Runners. MV 70 Peter Rieu-Clarke, Falkland Trail Runners.

Local male-Chris Russell,Leven Las Vegas. Female-Amanda Woodrow,Edinburgh AC.

2K fun run male - Shane Johnston. Female - Chelsea Gillespie.

4K fun run male 1 Scott Bernard 2 Fergus Mackie 3 Michael Sanderson.

Female-1 Megan Kyle 2 Rose Wylie 3 Hayley Brown.

Male junior- Colin McKinlay. Female Junior- Ruby Rose.