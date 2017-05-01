Three in a row for Logan

Crail athlete Logan Rees notched up a hat-trick of victories winning his third consecutive title last Saturday at Fife AC’s Normans Law Hill Race from Luthrie

Less than twenty-four hours after placing 3rd at the Scottish 10,000m track championships at Crownpoint, Glasgow, Rees lined up at Luthrie alongside older sister Halina, also in action at Crownpoint on the Friday evening. The two were joined by younger brother George.

Showing no effects from his 10,000m efforts Rees powered ahead from the start reaching the 770ft summit unchallenged returning to the cow-shed finish at Lower Luthrie Farm in 29 minutes 24 seconds for the 5-mile circuit. Ben Hukins (Cambuslang) winner of the ‘B’ 10,000m at Crownpoint consolidated second place soon after the opening mile chased by George Rees who finished a safe third.

Annabel Simpson was crowned Scottish Champion at the National 10,000 Championships at Crownpoint

In her track 10,000 debut, Annabel clocked 35.33 ahead of Springburn Harrier Michelle Sandison in 37.03 and Falkirk Victoria Harrier Fiona Mathieson in 37.11. Halina Rees also made her 10,000 track debut, running 37.20.

A resilient Halina Rees placed 31st overall, first female while Fife rookie Heather Anderson, Strathkinness, followed up her win at last week’s Strathkinness/Blebocraigs Race finishing 37th, second female. The Fife AC women dominated the age group prizes as 3rd overall Rhona van Rensburg, Cupar, claimed the veteran prize while Lynne Stephen, Falkland, fresh from her London marathon appearance took the over 50’s award. Innes Bracegirdle, Gauldry, was the leading over 60 while Carole Melville, Newburgh finished first over 70.

There was also a family double in the Emily Hill Junior one-mile race where Kinross runners Struan and Ailsa Bennet finished first boy and first girl. The two attend Dave Francis’ training group at Wetland’s, Cupar on Tuesday’s at 6pm.

Leading Results: Emily Hill Junior One Mile Race. 1 Struan Bennet (Fife AC) 7.42, 2 Joseph Placentino (Dundee Hawkhill) 8.07, 3 James Grant (Strathearn) 8.31, 4 Guillem Pennachio Torres (Fife AC) 8.34, 5 Marti Pennachio Torres (Fife AC) 8.36, 6 Alex Skinner (Strathearn) 8.51, 7 Sam Kitchin (Edinburgh) 9.04.

On Friday, May 19 runners will take part at the Beveridge Park 5km with a 7.30pm start from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

Distance: 5km adults, 1.33 mile juniors. £2 (juniors free).

Organiser is Dan Newman 07512 063449.