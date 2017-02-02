Tom and Chris ensure top five finish places

The second race in the Safety Skills Training Ltd Trail Busters Series took place at Balbirnie Park.

Both Falkland Trail Runners and Glenrothes Triathlon Club were well represented among a big field of 170 runners.

Overall winner was Alan Budd from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Club.

First Falkalnd Trail Runners member home was Tom Ashton in third place with Chris Russell (Glenrothes) who was running for the Leven Las Vegas Club in fourth place.

First female finisher was Julie Menzies (BFM Dunfermline) who also placed 15th overall, The Falkland clubs Zoey Johnston came home in 35th place which also secured her third in the female category.

Glenrothes Triathlon Club’s leading runner was Neil Clark who finished back in 38th place.

It was busy weekend for FTR’s Zoey Johnston who also competed on the Saturday in the Buchlyvie 10k Race where she finished in second place in the female category in 42 minutes 18 seconds.

First Skwerl to finish in 23rd place was Bryan Innes in 40.44.

Completing the FTR representation was Gillian Burke who was 61st female in 1:00.14. 221 runners completed the course.

FTR members were also in action at three parkruns on Saturday morning.

Results -

St Andrews: 4 & 1Vet Brian Cruikshank 18.05,76 Alex Jarrett 24.55,81 Andy Cameron 25.16,165 Karen Campbell 31.05,196 Iain Thomson 34.07,201 Derek McDonald 34.27,236 Frances Carelton 48.19.

Kirkcaldy: 19 & 2F Alison Sutherland 21.30,24 & 4F Kylie Smith 22.25,48 Kevin Murray 23.39,58 Sandy Adam 24.32,65 Scott Fraser 24.51,74 Leonard Zabek 25.30,81 Jane Gatherer 26.01,116 Lynne Zabek 29.57.

Strathclyde: 173 Kate Russell 31.56.

A trio of Falkland Trail Runners were among a field of 300 runners who contested the Scottish Athletics Masters Cross Country Championship at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Over-60 Tony Martin continued his fien form and was the first of the three home in 33 minutes 30 seconds followed by 187 Mark Western 34.57 and 209 Derek McDonald 36.15.