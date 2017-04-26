‘Tom Morris’ voted the nation’s favourite golf hole

The 18th at St Andrews’ Old Course has been voted as the best golf hole in Scottish in a new poll.

Some 3,000 golfers took part in a Visit Scotland vote which saw participants choose the ‘Tom Morris’ as the nation’s favourite.

The poll, part of VisitScotland’s Spirit of Scotland campaign, asked golfers to vote for the best opening and closing holes, a best Par 3, 4 and 5, as well as a best view and a best overall hole from a selection of shortlisted holes across the country.

The par four Tom Morris took the award for the best hole and best closing hole, while its neighbouring 17th hole was voted the best par 4 in Scotland.

The 12th hole at Kingsbarns Golf Club was voted the best par 5.

Pictured is Scotland’s Scott Jamieson teeing off at the 18th during last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.