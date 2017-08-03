Tony bounces back from injury lay off in fine style

Following a two month spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Falkland Trail Runner Tony Martin returned to action in the Aberdour Festival Donkey Brae 7 miles race.

Before his injury Tony had been hoovering up the age category prizes in the various races he had been contesting, this continued at Aberdour with him picking up the Over-60 Super-Vet plus prize. Overall Tony finished in 54th place in 49 minutes 21 seconds.

Full FTR results -33 Mark Western 47.37,54 Tony Martin 49.21, 83 Zoey Johnston 52.27,124 Andy Lafferty 55.06,125 Alison Sutherland 55.08,138 Leonard Zabek 56.02,175 Tony Gallagher 58.24,210 Kevin Funnell 61.54, 252 Lynee Zabek 64.58.

The Falkland club were well represented in the three race Dirty Weekend Series.

The top three male and female finishers were Neil Finnie 1:58.41 in fifth, sixth Mike Murdoch 1:59.19, eighth Paul Hammond 2:00.41, 16th Angela Sandilands 2:08.50, 17th Susanne Lumsden 2:10.24, 39th Nanette Heaney 2:24.07.