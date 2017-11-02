Tony continues to show age is only a number

Falkland Trail runner Tony Martin once again beilied his years by chalkling up yet another over-60 win, on this occasion in the Path of Condie Half Marathon.

Not only did Tony win that age category but also recorded a new course record for over 60s.

His time of 1h 35m 37s also placed him 12th overall.

The leading female Skwerl was Zoey Johnston who finished sixth in the women’s category in 1h 43m 28s which also placed her third over-40.

The race was won by Andy Laycock, Kinross.

Selected FTR results were- 12 & 1 MV60 Tony Martin 1:35.37,28 & 6F & 3 FV40 Zoey Johnston 1:43.28, 45 Daniel Kershaw 1:51.51, 58 & 12F Susanne Lumsden 1:56.17, 59 Tony Gallagher 1:56.18.

FTR veteran Bill Duff continues his challenge to run 100 races within the year while rasing cash for the for the Army Benevolent Fund, The Soldiers’ Charity.

His century is almost complete.

And to seal the deal, Falkland Trail Runners will be hosting RACE100 on November 2 at the time of the normal club training session.

To keep things manageable, the club is limiting entries only to club members.

The race will be over a 5k course with medals for all finishers.

Entry fee is £5 with all proceeds going to Bill’s fund raising charity.

On the Saturday at Newtonmore he completed the 4.5 mile Wild Cat Trail Race in 35m 23s and 24 hours later ran the Culloden 10k in 50m 23s.

The Falkland club were out and about at the 5k parkruns on Saturday morning and had first finishers at both Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, at the latter Bryan Innes was first home in 18m 59s.

At Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy they had first and third in the men’s category and first and second in the women’s.

Dave Clark was first over the finish line in 18.25 with Mike Murdoch also from the town third in a new PB time of 19.25.

In the female section Alison Sutherland and Kylie Smith crossed the line 5 seconds apart in 22.18 and 22.23.