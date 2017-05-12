Top Club honours to go Step Rock swimmers

A team of 29 Step Rock swimmers travelled to the Carnegie Mini-Meet to compete against swimmers from eight other clubs.

A tremendous effort from the entire team saw Step Rock sweep to their first-ever win at this meet taking the Top Club award with 484 points, with Glenrothes in second (222) and Inverkeithing club, InCAS, in third (219).

Epitomising an all-round display of swimming, Beinn Anderson’s performance (four silvers and a gold) was rewarded with the Best Boy trophy in the 7-8 year old category, which was a Step Rock 1-2-3 as Corey Philip (two golds and a silver) and Finch Geary (two silvers and two bronzes) pushed him all the way.

Jamie McDonald (aged 7) took home bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Ellie Wilson, still only 7, took Best Girl in the corresponding girl’s category – Kaitlyn Lumsden (gold, 25m backstroke) finishing runner-up.

In the 25m breaststroke, Kaitlyn Gillon also won gold.

A great atmosphere helped the relay teams to four medals, two golds and two bronzes – Finch Geary, Sanna Wright, Fraser Stewart and Rowan Geary bringing their teams home.

For the 9-year olds, Freya Hedley will be delighted with her day’s effort - four silvers and one bronze medal, the 50m backstroke being her most-improved event.

10-year-old Kyle Dochard made his competitive swimming debut, his heat win in the 50m freestyle a notable highlight.

Amongst tough competition in this age group, Fraser Stewart raced to three silver medals and a bronze.

Isla Thoms had a superb first-time swim in the 200m freestyle, taking gold in this event, to add to a win in 100 backstroke and two silvers. Kayla Bain took gold and silver in the 50m and 100m breaststroke respectively. Anna Suttie won two bronze medals and Jack Webster was third in the 100m freestyle.

Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Wilson, Jasmine Latto and Isla Hedley all gained top six finishes for the 11-year olds team, Isla taking bronze in the 50m butterfly. It was a case of job done for Charlie taking golds in all three of his races, but more importantly gaining a qualification time for the District Regional Programme in the 200m freestyle.