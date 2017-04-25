Track and field star Jonny just gets better

Since securing a new Bromakin wheelchair, with support from Education Scotland through Scottish Disability Sport, Jonny Brown’s commitment to track and field training has taken off in a big way.

Jonny from Coaltown of Wemyss has been committed to throwing for several years now and is excited about the forthcoming Throws Grand Prix Series organised by Scottish Athletics.

Most importantly however Jonny has signed for his first ever 10K in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 27.

It’s sure to be a real test for the local athlete who shares two coaches.

His father David has taken on the role of throws coach and with support from Disability Sport Fife David is progressing along the coaching pathway.

Jonny’s track coach is DSF’s lead athletics coach Pamela Robson who has decided to run with him in Edinburgh to help him through his first ever road racing experience.

They are a formidable coaching team and Jonny is benefiting immensely from their support.

Since getting involved in track and field, a standard week for Jonny now is a couple of sessions in the gym at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre plus one or two track sessions at Pitreavie or Glenrothes.

Because of his additional interest in road racing, a session on the Kirkcaldy prom or Beveridge Park has been added to the athlete’s weekly schedule.

Richard Brickley MBE, president of DSF, is impressed with his commitment.

He said: “The progress this young Fife athlete has made in the last couple of years is significant.

“Jonny has managed to combine training with work and hopes one day to fit in volunteering and perhaps even coaching.

“All the very best Jonny as you prepare for the Edinburgh 10K at the end of May.

“Jonny has decided to seek sponsors for his Edinburgh adventure to raise funds for DSF. Many thanks indeed Jonny for your support.”