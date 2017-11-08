Trail runners out and about again

It was another busy weekend for the Falkland Trail runners who were out and about a few different races.

There was yet another over-60 prize for Tony Martin, on this occasion in the Templeton 10 miles race in Dundee.

Tony completed the course in 67m 40s to finish 16th overall of 269 finishers and leading over-60.

Other FTR finishers were 62 & 14F Susanne Lumsden 75.57, 81 Kevin Murray 78.39, 82 & 19F Kylie Smith 78.40, 135 Sandy Adam 1:26.35, 154 Derek Adamson 1:29.31.

A number of Skwerls took part in their first ever Ultra Marathon at Killin.

The Glen Ogle 33 mile Ultra is an ultra marathon held every November in Perthshire.

The race starts and finishes in Killin and takes in some stunning scenery which sees runners crossing the Glen Ogle viaduct before running down towards Lochearnhead.

The FTR finishing times were Paul Hammond 5.13.58, Daniel Kershaw 5.38.15, Angela Taylor 6.06.54, Susan Harley 6.06.58, Steven Murray 6.28.02, Issy Smith 6.36.29, Hennie Viksten 6.42.14, Karen Spence 7.53.09.

Other results from the weekend:Foxlakes Dunbar 13k race, Karen Campbell 1h 36m 27s. Run with the Wind 10k at Strathaven Bill Duff 52.22, Alistair Reid 55.04.

Edinburgh Mens Health 10k, 31 Bryan Innes 36m 47s, 408 Natan Ferguson 45m 05s 745 Kevin Funnell 48m 54sPB, 1009 John Penman 52.10.