Training block ends with The Caley Cup race

Some 38 Leven Las Vegas runners took part in The Caley Cup, a 1.8 mile pursuit run around the roads beside Bayview Stadium which is held at the end of every 10 week training block.

The winner of the event was Anna-Marie Dalziel who held off all pursuers to win the trophy.

The three day long Dirty Weekend Series started on Friday evening on the trails of the Falkland Estate.

The organisers, Falkland Trail Runners, had clearly designed the routes, varying from 4 to 6 miles in length, to put the 130 competitors through as much muck and mud as possible but their intentions were thwarted by frequent torrential downpours that left participants as bright and shiny as a new pin,

LLV’s Chris Russell was again in excellent form winning all three races and the series overall.

Peter-Rieu Clarke was amongst those who put themselves through his paces at Falkland but that deter him from celebrating his fiftieth 5k parkrun at Craigtoun Park on Saturday.

At Kirkcaldy parkrun a record turnout of 303 took part in the regular run around Beveridge Park to pay tribute to Fife Athletic Club and parkrun stalwart, Alistair Robertson, who had sadly passed away earlier in the week.

Runners paid a special tribute to Alistair by wearing caps with the peaks pointing to the back, copying the ever-present cycling cap he wore whenever he ran.

On Sunday LLV members Andy Cargill, Nigel Donnell, Mark McLean and Gillian ran the seven mile long Donkey Brae event, running from Aberdour to Dalgety Bay and back, taking in over 500 feet of climbing.